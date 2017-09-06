Khloe Kardashian’s Booty Shaping Routine — How To Get A Round, Tight Butt

If you’re looking to tone and tighten your booty à la Khloe Kardashian, you have to copy these moves from her trainer Don!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, posted a video on her website on September 6, writing: “My trainer breaks down the 4 moves that build that a*s.” The video features her trainer, Donamatrix, with Shannon Nadj (@myhotpilates). Don talks about his method: it’s four quarters, and there are two exercises in each quarter. Each exercise is done for three sets. Ready to work out? Here’s the booty blasting plan!

FIRST QUARTER

1st move –– Start in a basic lunge. Dip and raise your knee as you come up. Do 20 reps on each side, using your arms to propel you. Do it again on a BOSU ball (one of Khloe’s favorite things!) for an extra challenge. “Instability fires up smaller muscles,” the video says. You can do 10 reps on each side for the BOSU portion.

2nd move — “Jump laterally into a squat position. Breathe in going down, exhale coming up. Squeeze glutes while coming up. Do 20 reps each side. Repeat on BOSU Ball — drop and pop. Lunges and squats lift the booty,” the video says.

SECOND QUARTER

1st move — Dynamic Squat. Touch the BOSU ball as you go down and pop back up. Push hips forward to engage glutes. Do 20 reps. Repeat on BOSU ball for 20 more reps.

2nd move — Jump Switch Lunge. Jump three times and land in lunge. Opposite leg should land forward. This dynamic movement adds a cardio element and gets your heart rate up. Repeat on BOSU for 20 more reps.

“A lot of times, women say, I want a bigger butt, what they are really asking for is the separation of their butt to thigh ratio. To really separate that, [you need to do] lunges and squats,” Don says. Stay tuned for the third and fourth quarter moves!

