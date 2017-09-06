Kendall Jenner’s Pretty Selfie Featured For New IPPOLITA Jewelry Campaign

Kendall Jenner is the face of the fall 2017 collection of fine jewelry brand IPPOLITA, and one of the campaign images of Kendall was shot by Kendall — it’s a selfie! Find out how to get her rings for under $100 below!

Kendall Jenner is the new face of IPPOLITA, and their new, limited edition Cherish collection. Kendall models the rings, which start at $95 for a set of two, in a groundbreaking campaign image that she shot herself — it’s literally a selfie! The whole mission of the brand is to make fine jewelry accessible and wearable every day. The delicate pieces look great stacked and layered, as Kendall is modeling in this image. The brand revealed Kendall as the face of the brand on September 6.

According to the brand, “The campaign was shot over two days by esteemed photographer and artist Ryan McGinley at the historic St. Josaphat’s Monastery, a 74-room Tudor Revival mansion in Glen Cove, Long Island, served as the first shoot location, followed by the iconic Highline Stages in New York City. The creative collaboration between designer, Ippolita Rostagno and Kendall Jenner, the face of the IPPOLITA Fall/Winter 2017 campaign, involved a shared vision on concept, styling, and jewelry selection as well as the unique inclusion of “Kendall by Kendall” self-portraiture.”

The brand was founded in 1999. In addition to the rings modeled by Kendall, the brand sells necklaces, bracelets and earrings. Kendall is also the face of La Perla lingerie as well as Adidas. She’s slated to walk the runway during New York Fashion Week, which starts on September 7. She’s a busy bee, that’s for sure!

