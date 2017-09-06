Jessie James Decker Reveals ‘Eric & Jessie’ Is As Real As It Gets: ‘The Way We Are Is Good Enough’

Ahead of the Sept. 6 premiere of ‘Eric & Jessie,’ Jessie James Decker told us all about what’s to come on the show, how her kids have handled filming AND why she refuses to tape any fake or amped up storylines!

When Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker’s show Eric & Jessie returns to E! on Sept 6, we’ll get a true look at what goes on in the pair’s every day lives. In fact, Jessie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that keeping the show “authentic” has always been one of her biggest priorities. “They did not need to create anything…not that I would let them. But that was important to me,” the 29-year-old explains. “Even if they tried to come up with something, I put the kibosh. It needs to be as real as it gets. It’s only natural for the team around you to want to kind of amp it up a little bit for TV, but Eric and I are NOT like that. I think the way we are is good enough, and if people don’t like it, and they think it’s not crazy enough, then that’s fine. But I’d rather just be us than create something that’s not us.”

Eric & Jessie ran for two seasons in 2013 and 2014, but after Jessie gave birth to the couple’s first child, Vivianne, they decided to take a break. “I could not imagine having cameras around with such a little baby,” she admits. “It was never a matter of not wanting to do it again, it was just a matter of timing.” Less than 18 months after Vivi was born, Eric and Jessie welcomed a son, Eric Jr. aka “Bubby.” But now that Bubby is two, Jessie says it just felt right to start filming again. “I just wanted to get to a comfortable place where I’m confident as a mom and we had our life a bit more settled,” she reveals. “That’s when I decided I think now would be a good time.”

Luckily for Eric and Jessie, the adorable toddlers are totally fine with all the cameras and crew around. “Eric and I are in the entertainment business and we bring the kids around — we don’t shield them from anything. So they’ve been around cameras,” Jessie says. “They’ve seen it all. So I don’t think they felt like it was much different. But I will say I was very careful of how often the cameras were around.”

Season 3 of Eric & Jessie will feature eight episodes and follow the couple as they deal with Eric’s trade to the Tennessee Titans and Jessie’s flourishing music career. We’ll also get to see Jessie’s sister, Sydney Bass‘, pregnancy journey, and there will be a lot more of the youngest James sibling, John James, this time around. “Before when we were filming, he was in college,” Jessie explains. “So he wasn’t around as much. But now he lives in the same town, so he’s in it quite a bit. You get to see that dynamic more now. He’s crazy and funny and tells it like it is.” Eric & Jessie premieres Sept. 6 at 10:00 p.m. on E!

