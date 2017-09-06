Jennifer Lawrence Stuns In Revealing Silver Fishnet Gown — Most Beautiful She’s Ever Worn

Jennifer Lawrence has outdone herself! JLaw showed up to the UK premiere of her new thriller ‘Mother!’ on Sept. 6 in the most gorgeous dress she’s ever donned on a red carpet. See the fishnet number here!

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, knows how to make an entrance! The hot young star showed up to UK premiere of Mother! in another stunning red carpet dress that gave off both Hollywood glam and modern chic vibes! The sheer silver gown she wore to the thriller’s screening in London’s Leicester Square’s Odeon cinema, had an intricate fishnet design, that made sure JLaw (the star of her beau Darren Aronofsky‘s film) was the truly the bell of the ball that night. Click here to see more pics of Jennifer’s gorgeous Mother premiere outfits.

The clinging dress showed off Jen’s thin frame and a deep, plunging back revealed far more skin than the young star normally lets her fans see! Because the dress was already so eye catching there was very little Jen needed to do to add to the look. So she opted to go sans accessories and instead apply a gorgeous palette of smoky make-up to her face and pinned her gorgeous dirty blonde strands into a chic bun. Oh and a pair of cunning strappy heels did help accentuate her pert bottom.

The Hunger Games star was happy to mingle with fans that night, smiling as she signed autographs and posed for selfies with onlookers. We absolutely loved Jen’s look and love it even more that she can look so chic and yet have so much fun all at the same time! She is clearly so excited about releasing the new movie and happy to share the joy with her fans!

