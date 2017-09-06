Katie Holmes Loves That BF Jamie Foxx Is Like A Father To Suri — Makes Her ‘Laugh & Smile’

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx may have been hiding their relationship for the last 4 years, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t blossoming behind closed doors. A source tells HL that the actor has gotten very close to Suri Cruise. He’s like a father to her!

This is so sweet! Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, finally went public with their relationship by flaunting PDA on the beach on Sept. 6. However, their love has been growing privately for years. Of course, Katie and her daughter Suri Cruise are a package deal, so Jamie has been getting close with the 11-year-old as well! Click here for pics of Katie.

“Katie is attracted to Jamie partly because he is so caring to her daughter Suri,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jamie treats Suri like one of his own daughters and is always singing silly songs to her and making her laugh and smile.” Luckily, Suri is just as big a fan of Jamie! “Suri thinks Jamie is really funny and she loves when he is around.”

Jamie is no stranger to raising girls. He actually has two daughters of his own: Corinne Bishop, 23, and Annalise Bishop, 8. Luckily, it sounds like Suri loves them both. “Suri has also met Jamie’s daughters and likes to play with his younger daughter too. They all get along great which is huge for Katie, she loves it.” How sweet is that?!

Reports claim that Suri hasn’t seen her real father Tom Cruise, 55, in almost four years. It’s unclear why he hasn’t been spending time with the little girl, but we’re glad to hear that Jamie is more than willing to step into that role for both her and Katie.

