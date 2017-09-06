Hurricane Irma: Videos From The Storm That’s Battered The Virgin Islands & Hitting Florida Next

So devastating! Hurricane Irma is continuing its destructive path through the Caribbean as the storm is heading towards Florida. We’ve got the heartbreaking pics and video of the devastation the Category 5 hurricane has already left behind.

This is absolutely terrifying. Hurricane Irma has turned into one of the most monster storms in history, as the Category 5 hurricane has been bashing several Caribbean Islands with torrential rains and winds up to 185 mph. Buildings have been flattened, the roofs torn of many structures and uprooted trees lie in Irma’s wake. The tropical island of St. Maarten is currently feeling the wrath, as the Dutch isle’s Princess Juliana International Airport has closed after suffering extensive damage. Video shows heavy street flooding and boats tossed around a marina as if they were toys on the popular tourist island.

The British Virgin Islands have been torn to bits, with boats piled atop each other on once tranquil landings on Tortola. 67-year-old billionaire Sir Richard Branson‘s Necker Island is in the direct path of Irma. He and his family and staff rode out the storm in a concrete wine cellar in his main mansion, giving updates on Twitter. He’s shown in one photo playing Yahtzee with some teens and another pic showing everyone hunkered down in their beds. “The atmosphere is eerie but beautiful. Everyone is willing the eye of the storm to veer away from the BVI in these last few hours. As I wrote yesterday, our main concern is safety, for everyone here and for all the people in the BVI and in the path of the hurricane,” he wrote on his website. See pics of Hurricane Irma’s destruction.

Puerto Rico is next in line to feel Irma’s wrath, as video already shows pounding sideways rain and howling winds that are starting to level trees in the capital of San Juan. From there, Irma expected to head northwest towards the Bahamas then eventually hit south Florida. The last time a Category 5 storm hit the area was 25 years ago when Hurricane Andrew left a deadly path of devastation across the region in 1992. Florida Gov. Rick Scott, 64, is warning that Irma is “bigger, faster and stronger” than Andrew. “Do not ignore evacuation orders,” Scott said during a news conference on Sept. 6. “Remember: We can rebuild your home, but we cannot rebuild your life.” The Florida Keys were under a mandatory evacuation order as of Sept. 5, as well as parts of Miami-Dade County where the storm could make landfall by Sept. 11.

Here are some of the terrifying videos and photos of destruction from Irma so far:

#hurricaneirma2017 Taken moments after the eye went over Road Town Tortola British Virgin Islands…..Paraquita Bay pic.twitter.com/UaEWQJlAys — Iceleg (@Iceleg) September 6, 2017

If you guys are in Florida and haven't taken measures or evacuated because you are underestimating #hurricaneirma2017, please do so asap pic.twitter.com/0QMS3EB98i — Alan Widmann (@hotted89) September 6, 2017

PLEASE SHARE: This is video from my friend Amy who is riding out Hurricane #Irma on St. John! She is safe thank goodness! @WKRN pic.twitter.com/Ff3rAeldYu — Danielle Breezy (@DanielleBreezy) September 6, 2017

