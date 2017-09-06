Hillary Clinton Reportedly Slams Matt Lauer Going ‘Soft’ On Trump At Forum In New Book: I Was ‘Sick’

In a shocking confession, Hillary Clinton reportedly says in her new memoir that she wanted to ‘shake some sense’ into Matt Lauer for the ‘soft’ way he questioned Donald Trump at the ‘Commander-In-Chief Forum.’

Hillary Clinton, 69, takes on TODAY Show host Matt Lauer, 59, in her new memoir What Happened, according to an excerpt obtained by Radar Online on Sept. 6. She was reportedly not thrilled by how Matt fixated on her email scandal at the “Commander-In-Chief Forum” that took place in Sept. 2016, and calls the interviewer’s behavior “disappointing but predictable!”

“Now I was ticked off. NBC knew exactly what it was doing here,” Hillary reportedly writes in her book of the event, which saw her and Donald Trump, 71, under the same roof for the first time during their presidential campaigns. “The network was treating this like an episode of The Apprentice, in which [Donald] Trump stars and ratings soar,” she continues. “Lauer had turned what should have been a serious discussion into a pointless ambush. What a waste of time.” (Hillary also allegedly denies that she stormed off stage and threw a “hissy fit” after the forum.)

“I can’t say I didn’t fantasize about shaking some sense into Lauer while I was out there,” Hillary reportedly adds, confessing that she was appalled at Matt’s “soft-pedal” interview, according to Radar. “I was almost physically sick,” she writes.

Hillary also explains why she thinks she lost the election, according to another excerpt from her book via CNN. “I think it’s fair to say that I didn’t realize how quickly the ground was shifting under all our feet,” she says. “I was running a traditional presidential campaign with carefully thought-out policies and painstakingly built coalitions, while Trump was running a reality TV show that expertly and relentlessly stoked Americans’ anger and resentment.”

What Happened will be released on Sept. 12.

