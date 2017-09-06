Gwen Stefani: How Her ‘Love Story’ With Blake Shelton Is Inspiring Her To Write Tons Of Music

Gwen Stefani’s new music is going to be lit! The rocker has been super inspired by her country crooner boyfriend Blake Shelton, and she’s turning all of those feelings into lyrics. She’s writing more songs than ever!

Gwen Stefani fans, you’re gonna loooove this! The 47-year-old punk rocker is head over heels for her man Blake Shelton, 41, and that’s good news for us. Why? Because he’s got her on a song writing kick! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s inspiring her to put the pen to paper a lot more lately. Click here for pics of the adorable musical couple.

“Gwen has never written more in her life,” explained the insider. “Her love story with Blake has inspired her creativity so much. She feels so secure with him and that’s made it so much easier for her to focus on her writing. In all her past relationships there was always a part of her that she held back but Blake has blown open the doors of her heart. She feels so secure with him and never feels like she has to hold back. She trusts him with all her heart and that’s something she’s never felt with any other man in her life.” Aww!

Blake has changed Gwen’s outlook on relationships and made her feel so good with his own love songs, and now she’s doing the same! “She never knew this kind of relationship was possible, he’s completely changed the way she views love and she’s pouring it all into her songwriting,” the insider continued. “She’s already got enough great songs for an album but she’s not done writing yet. She’s working on a song to do with Blake, she loves the idea of having another duet with him.” We love that idea too. Get to it, Gwenny!

HollywoodLifers, are you pumped to hear Gwen’s new lovey-dovey music? Let us know!