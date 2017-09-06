George Clooney Confesses He’s Good At Changing Diapers & Amal Didn’t Use Fertility Drugs

George Clooney surprised fans by becoming a dad at 56. But turns out, he surprised himself too! Admitting he’s a pro at diaper changing, the star revealed he & Amal did NOT use IVF to conceive the twins!

Putting an end to speculation, George Clooney, 56, told The Hollywood Reporter that, contrary to popular belief, he and his wife Amal Clooney, 39, did NOT use fertility treatments to get pregnant. And if that’s not enough of a surprise, the actor also confessed that he’s a good diaper-changer — something that actually shocked himself! “[Fatherhood] had never been part of my DNA,” George admitted to the publication, which hit stands Sept. 6. But while becoming a dad may not have been in his plans, the star changed his mind once marrying Amal. Click here to see pics of Amal Clooney’s fabulous maternity style.

In fact, the two became first-time parents on June 6 after welcoming twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. “The first thing you think is, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up’…But I’m a very good diaper guy, which I didn’t know I would be,” George said. “My house is filled with the warm sounds of babies crying. You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them. I go, ‘I know, I know.’ I’ve given them so much s*** for so many years, I deserve every bit of it.”

Apparently George and Amal never discussed having children until AFTER they were married. And once the decided to go for it, Amal got pregnant “soon” and without IVF. “There was an assumption that we didn’t want [kids],” the actor said. “And then, after the wedding, Amal and I were talking and we just felt we’d gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we’ve got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us.”

Before the Clooneys knew they were having twins, George accompanied his wife to the doctor for an ultrasound. “He goes, ‘Well, there’s one.’ And I said, ‘Great.’ And then he goes, ‘And there’s the second one.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake.” Amal ended up giving birth one month early at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, which is actually the same hospital where Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s children were born.

“It was wild,” George recalled. “You know, everything is conceptual until it’s real. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be parents, yeah.’ And all of a sudden you go: ‘Holy shit. I’m a parent!'” So far so good though. And while George and Amal are sleep deprived, they wouldn’t change it for the world. “We are unrested — we’re both unrested, and she’s more unrested than me, obviously,” the new dad said. “I want [the kids] to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights. Because that’s the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you dying to see Ella and Alexander? When do you think George and Amal will show them off to the world?