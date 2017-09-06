‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Warns ‘Main Characters’ Will Die & Become Wights — But Who?

Brace yourselves for ‘GoT’ season 8. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau predicts that some of your fave characters will probably become wights in the final season, so we’re picking the characters who could end up with those ice blue eyes.

Jaime Lannister is heading north after severing ties with his twin sister/lover Cersei Lannister, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, 47, knows that dire times are ahead for the Kingslayer and all of Westeros. Nobody wants to die on Game of Thrones, and Nikolaj is definitely hoping Jaime doesn’t end up a wight. “The fear is that I would be turned into one of those undead,” Nikolaj told Esquire. “That would suck. You know some of the main characters are going to get turned. There are going to be some blue-eyed main characters running around. And, god, I hope it’s not me. That’s three hours of make-up in the morning. I know that if David Benioff and Dan Weiss read this, they’ll go, ‘Oh, yes we will.’

To be clear, there’s a big difference between wights and White Walkers. Wights are reanimated corpses that are under the control of the White Walkers. White Walkers can create wights by touching them. Wights can be killed with fire. Most of the Night King’s army is made up of wights. On the other hand, White Walkers were created by the Children of the Forest. They’re thousands of years old and follow the Night King, the first White Walker. White Walkers can be killed with dragonglass. Since Game of Thrones season 8 is at least a year away, we’re coming up with a list of the characters who have a high probability of becoming wights.

*Tormund Giantsbane and Beric Dondarrion: Sorry, Brienne and Tormund fans. It doesn’t look good for Tormund or Beric. In the final moments of the season 7 finale, Tormund and Beric were seen atop the Wall when the Night King attacked on the wight version of Viserion. After doing a close investigation, it appears that Beric and Tormund may have survived the fall of the Wall, they’re just stuck at the top. However, if they do get down from the Wall, they’re probably going to be surrounded by wights. Let’s hope these two find a way to escape unscathed!

*Dolorus Edd: With the Night King and his army of the dead able to walk into Westeros now, they could run through Castle Black before making their way down south. If so, Dolorus Edd and his men will put up a valiant fight but not everyone will make it out alive

*Gendry: He made it back to Eastwatch from beyond the Wall, but he hasn’t been seen since. Let’s hope he just kept on running. If not, we may not get to see him shirtless again. Those gorgeous blue eyes would get even bluer if he became a wight!

*Sansa Stark & the others at Winterfell: As the army of the dead heads south, the crew at Winterfell could be in big trouble. Jon Snow and Daenerys are on their way back north, but will it be too late?

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will become White Walkers in the final season? Let us know!