Train hopping is VERY dangerous! A gorgeous college student in Pittsburgh found that out when she was tragically killed while attempting the stunt. We’ve got more on Lindsey Michaels’ sad death.

When people are young, they can feel invincible and try out dangerous stunts like train hopping. Sadly it proved fatal for Lindsey Marie Michaels, a junior at Carlow University, when she and her boyfriend were doing the thrill-seeking stunt early in the morning on Sept. 3. The 21-year-old fell and was run over, dragged by a train car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her boyfriend missed getting struck, but suffered an ankle injury from falling from of the train. The cars transporting coal were heading down the Norfolk Southern train tracks in Pittsburgh, moving at about 3 to 4 mph and was starting to pick up steam when Lindsey and her pal fell.

Lindsey was studying biology at Carlow University, a private Catholic college in downtown Pittsburgh. The school put out a heartfelt statement on her death that read: “The Carlow University community extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Carlow junior Lindsey Michaels, who died last night in a tragic accident on the South Side. We mourn her loss. Information about a memorial service on campus will be forthcoming. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones.” See pics of the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

Lindsay’s Facebook shows pictures of a young girl so beautiful and full of life. She had a beloved golden lab that she was fond of dressing up like a baby in adorable outfits. Her friend Marissa Kearney, wrote about the tragic passing, “I was hoping I would wake up today and this would all just be a horrible nightmare. Honestly at a loss for words. You made such a positive impact on so many lives. I’m thankful for all the good memories we’ve shared. We will never stop missing you Linds. Rest in peace, beautiful angel Lindsey Michaels.” Her mother told WTAE-TV by phone that Lindsay was a “good kid” and that she and her boyfriend thought it would be fun to try to jump on a train.

HollywoodLifers, have you ever tried train hopping?