Ariel Winter Insists She’s Not Flashing Her Butt Cheeks On Purpose: ‘My Ass Just Eats [Shorts] Up’

Talk about #BigBootyProbs! Poor Ariel Winter is sick of people pointing out that her buns are falling out of her shorts… and she swears it’s not her fault! See her hilarious explanation, here.

Guys, it’s time to lay off of Ariel Winter! The 19-year-old Modern Family star is proud of her fit body, and loves showing it off. However, she insists that her frequent butt cheek displays are all an accident! She’s blaming the malfunction on her hungry booty. Click here for more hot pics of Ariel.

“I literally do not try and show my ass when I wear shorts…” began Ariel in a Twitter tirade. “My ass just eats them up and then I don’t notice… awkward af.” Lol! Some fans could totally relate, saying “same.” Meanwhile, others don’t buy it. “Whatever you say sis,” said a fan along with pics of her butt, and another simply posted a gif of Pinocchio’s nose growing. Others don’t care whether it’s intentional or not, they just want more! “F*ck it. You look hot when they do haha!!” said a supporter. We agree!

Her explanation comes right after photos surfaced of a risque trip to the grocery store on Sept. 5. Ariel and her boyfriend were out and about, and so was her booty! Her cheeks were on full display in a pair of short denim shorts, while rocking a major wedgie. Yikes! It’s a tale as old as time, girls with big butts struggle with shorts that stay put — we’ve all been there! We’re glad that Ariel isn’t letting the body-shamers get to her, and continues to wear what she wants and be herself. You go girl!

I literally do not try and show my ass when I wear shorts…my ass just eats them up and then I don't notice…awkward af — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) September 5, 2017

