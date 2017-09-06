‘AGT’ Recap: Shocking Eliminations Before The Finals & We Can’t Handle It

As we get closer to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ finals, we have to say goodbye to some of the most amazing talent on the show. Sadly, tonight, we saw some crowd favorites eliminated before the finals.

To kick off the first live results of the America’s Got Talent semifinal, host Tyra Banks announced that Evie Claire, Chase Goehring and Eric Jones would be the three vying for the Dunkin’ Save, giving America 30 minutes to vote to save their favorite act from elimination. Moving on to the first elimination of the evening, AGT decided to pull on the heartstrings and pin comedian Preacher Lawson against the vibrant gospel choir DaNell Daymon and Greater Works. Sadly and shockingly, we had to say goodbye to DaNell Daymon and his fabulous singing group, who truly did pour their heart and souls into Tuesday night’s performance of “Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.” Preacher looked equally as shocked, admitting, ” I was a lil scared,” while judge Howie Mandel said, “I predict that you are the next comedic superstar!” We’ll see what happens at the finals, but I, for one, can’t wait to see Preacher’s next stand-up performance!

In the next round of cuts, Tyra announced that both Yoli Mayor and Johnny Manuel would be going home — a dramatic turn of events in the show. While both singers remained composed during their elimination, it was definitely a shock for both to be taken out at the same time. However, judge Simon Cowell made a strong point, saying, “You couldn’t have done anymore, you walk out with your heads held high. Everyone is a winner in this round.”

Darci Lynne, of course, made it through to the next round, but sadly Mike Yung was eliminated from the competition. Darci and her puppet Edna seemed totally shocked, but we weren’t at all! Darci is definitely a front-runner in the competition and at this point, could totally win it all.

Dog and human pair Sarah and Hero also made it through to the finals, ultimately sending roller-blading duo Billy & Emily home. I’d love to know what you all think of this because I truly think that Billy and Emily reek of talent that’s unpredictable and never-before-seen, but that’s just me.

The winner of the Dunkin’ Save, based on the live vote, was the gorgeous Evie Claire! That left Chase and Eric to be chosen by the judges to go through to the finals! Each judge had an extremely difficult time choosing between Chase and Eric. Heidi Klum went with Eric but Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie went with Chase! Chase is a finalists!

To recap: your five finalists thus far are… Chase Goehring, Evie Claire, Darci Lynne, Preacher Lawson and Sarah & Hero!

