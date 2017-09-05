Full Corn Moon 2017: 5 Things To Know About The Stunning Lunar Phenomenon

A stunning full moon will grace the skies early on Sept. 6. This lunar display goes by many names: the Full Corn Moon, Fruit Moon, Sap Moon or Worm Moon. Confused? Here are 5 things to know about it!

1. This full moon has many names. The full moon will light up the sky at 3am EST on Sept. 6. Oddly, this beautiful display can be called the Full Corn Moon, Fruit Moon, Sap Moon, Barley Moon or Worm Moon, according to NASA. These names come from the Natives in America, for which the moon signified different times of the year. Like when corn, fruit, or sap was harvested. Click here to see gorgeous pics of the 2017 super moons.

2. However, it is NOT a Harvest Moon. The term “Harvest Moon” refers to the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, according to NASA. Some years, this will happen in Sept., but not this one! Since the full moon is so early in the month, the full moon in Oct. is actually closer. So while almost all of the names for this moon refer to harvesting crops, it is NOT the Harvest Moon!

3. Another moon got bumped from this year’s lineup because of it. Since the Sept. full moon would usually be the Harvest Moon, the one in Oct. would normally be the Hunter’s Moon. Since the Harvest Moon is in Oct. this year, the Hunter’s Moon won’t happen until 2018!

4. This Corn Moon is special. That’s because you will actually be able to see Neptune alongside it at the same time. However, you will need a telescope or binoculars to spot it! Look Northwest of the moon for your best chance to see it.

5. The moon will look red/orange. The moon hangs pretty close to our horizon, which means that we’ll be looking at it through the thickest part of the atmosphere. That will reflect red light and make it look huge and red/orange.

