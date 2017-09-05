‘American Horror Story’ Premiere: The 6 Biggest ‘WTF’ Moments Of ‘Cult’

Not sure what was happening on ‘American Horror Story: Cult?’ Not to worry, here’s a guide of all the intense premiere moments.

No, American Horror Story: Cult isn’t about the election — but it is about the current state America is in. It all starts in Michigan on election night, when Donald Trump beat out Hillary Clinton and everyone on both sides, went a little crazy.

Right away, we meet Ally Mayfair-Richards (Sarah Paulson) and her wife, Ivy (Alison Pill), two huge Hillary supporters watching the election with their neighbors, and their very scared little boy. Then there’s Kai Anderson (Evan Peters), who is watching across town, and gets so excited when Trump wins, he starts humping the TV and then covers his face in orange Cheetos to imitate Trump in the mirror. His sister, Winter (Billie Lourd) is absolutely heartbroken — she followed Hillary’s campaign. Or did she? She’s ready to take on America. Maybe with her anger? Or her fear? Regardless, here’s the rest of the episode’s craziest moments.

1. Twisty Returns & Is Still Horrifying

Twisty the Clown from Freak Show (AKA, John Carroll Lynch) returned to kill yet another innocent couple just looking to have a picnic and hook up in a field. Yes, he’s still freaking terrifying. But was he real? He may have just been part of the comic book that Ivy and Ally’s son was reading — oddly enough, Ally has a horrifying phobia of clowns, but her son liked reading comics about them.

2. Evan Peters’ Kai Is More Terrifying Than Ever

During a local hearing, Kai makes a speech about fear — a creepy, intense speech that we can’t help but feel echoes a bit of what’s actually going on today. “Humans love fear,” he says before explaining that fear trumps everything in today’s world. “We don’t need more cops, we need less. We don’t need to protect the Jewish community center, we need to let them blow it up!” When he’s laughed at and kicked out of the court room, he whispers, “There is nothing more dangerous in this world than a humiliated man.”

3. Ally Sees Clowns Having Sex

After a visit with her therapist, Ally goes to the grocery store and is greeted by Gary Longstreet (Chaz Bono), a pro-Trump employee. Yes, Chaz Bono plays a pro-Trump employee! Anways, she quickly sees clowns down every aisle, including a pair having sex in the produce. She throws wine, and runs to her car where she finds another in her backseat. When she calls the police, they see nothing on the cameras. So they’re all in her head, right?

4. Ally & Ivy Vs. Kai

In their first interaction, Ally and Ivy are arguing over the results of the election on the street when Kai appears and throws a latte on them… accidentally, of course. “You should have not been blocking the side walk,” he says. “Enjoy your latte, bi-ch.”

5. Kai pees in a condom & throws it at a group of men.

That’s a sentence I just wrote. After seeing a group of hispanic men in the street, Kai yells slurs at them, before throwing a urine-filled condom in their direction. With that, they beat him senselessly. Yes, there is a method to his madness that we’ll see next week.

6. Billie Lourd Is The Worst. Babysitter. Ever.

When their nanny disappears, naturally Kai’s sister decides to step in for Ally and Ivy’s little boy. She’s a Hillary fan so obviously gets the job. She later shows him “the dark web” and forces him to watch people murder other people. Then it happens live — he sees clowns (the same clowns that were after his mom in the grocery store) get out of an ice cream truck and they see him watching. She of course, urges him to go outside. With that, they watch as the clowns murder the neighbors. Naturally, Winter tells Ally and Ivy that he’s imagining the entire thing, and the deaths are ruled a “murder suicide.”

So, maybe the clowns are real after all? That’s just one of many questions we have after the premiere of AHS: Cult. What did you think of the premiere?