‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Recap: The Twins Try To Shake Up Mexico & Fail Miserably

What happens when three new ladies enter Mexico? Chaos guys, duh. It’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

Keep the newbies coming on Bachelor in Paradise! This week, ABC brought in Jaimi from Nick Viall’s season, the first contestant on the show to reveal she is into both men and women, and the twins, Emily and Haley Ferguson. Jaimi chose to take out Dominique‘s man, Diggy, and we never heard from them again.

As for the twins, well they clearly came in to stir things up… and did so in the rudest way possible. Walking in, Emily was into Dean, and Haley was into Derek. Obviously Derek was off limits — he was too busy telling Taylor he was falling in love with her — so Haley chose Jack Stone by default. Emily basically begged Dean to go on a date, and he understandably kept saying no. She even asked Danielle‘s permission, and D-Lo had the perfect answer: if he says yes, that’s his choice. But again, he said no.

Honestly, it was a bit awkward — why would you want to go out with a guy you had to beg? By default, she went with Tickle Monster. However, just moments before it was time to leave, Jack said he wanted to stay and spend more time with Christen. Naturally, the twins through a tantrum, were rude to everyone, and went home.

It seemed odd for them to come in and think anyone would actually be interested. They were extremely rude to everyone and acted like they were somehow better than every other person there. Maybe that was because they had been on every season and still never had a real relationship? Who knows.

The episode ended with Chris Harrison delivering the news to the cast that this would be the last day on the island. The finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday, September 11. HollywoodLifers, who do you think is endgame?