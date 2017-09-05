Talk about a hot mama! Tiny Harris looks absolutely stunning in a new photo shoot with her daughter Zonnique Pullins. We’ve got the pics of the gorgeous ladies, right here.

Tiny Harris has got it going on so hard that she’s outshining her adult daughter who is half her age in a new photo shoot. The 42-year-old shared a series of Snapchat pics next to 21-year-old Zonnique Pullins and the two look like they could be sisters! The Xscape singer has never looked sexier in a white corset cop that shows off her incredible cleavage and toned tummy. Overall her look is super stylish as she paired it with an olive green duster and a tight but classy pair of trousers. She pulled back the coat to reveal her racy top for the mother-daughter shoot where Zonnique ended up with the more conservative outfit.

Even though Zonnique is 8 inches taller than her super petite 4’11” mom, Tiny’s sky high heels and Z’s slight slouch make them look nearly even. The “Where The Boys At” singer looks incredible in an olive green and black shirt dress that matches her mom’s long coat. She keeps her look youthful wearing a pair of sneakers, and both ladies rock gorgeously styled blonde hair in the pics. We’re already missing Tiny’s fire-engine red locks that she got for the VMAs, but she’s ever-evolving when it comes to her look. See pics of Tiny and Zonnique, right here.

Zonnique is Tiny’s oldest child and comes from a relationship with rapper Zonnie “Zebo” Pullins back in the mid ’90s. She watched as her mom has gone through good times and bad with estranged hubby T.I., 36, over the years. “I got to watch so many ups and downs,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on our podcast in March.“He says I was 5 when he came around, but I didn’t even know it was that early. But just watching them, and being able to see the ins and outs of it, the ups and downs, I learned to more just stay out of it.” But she knows how close they are, as Tiny and T.I. started dating in 2000 before marrying ten years later. “I feel like they’ve been married, to me, since they met each other. They’ve just been so in love from the beginning,” she said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Zonnique is as beautiful as her mom?