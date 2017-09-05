‘The Bold Type’ Finale: Sam Page On Richard & Sutton’s Final Scene — Plus, A Season 2 Update

Following the finale of ‘The Bold Type,’ HollywoodLife.com caught up exclusively with Sam Page, AKA Richard, to find out his hopes for the future in the Sutton/Richard romance.

If you haven’t seen The Bold Type finale, here’s your warning! In the final moments of the episode, Sutton and Richard were honest with each other about their feelings and while they didn’t kiss, they did end up single and looking at each other with a flirty look on their faces. At one point, they actually were supposed to kiss, Sam Page revealed in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.com.

“We decided it would be kind of a weak thing to do to just impulsively kiss. Less than 48 hours before, Richard had to listen in detail about her relationship with Alex. I don’t think his first impulse would be like, ‘Hey you look good, let’s kiss,'” Sam told us, “It was a warm thing, like ‘I’ve missed you, I care very much about you, I’m happy to see you.'”

But can they last… or was their relationship so great because of the sneaking around element? “I think they can last. The instant chemistry they had is the reason they snuck around, the reason they took the risks they did — because they worked so well, it felt so good, and they really enjoyed each other,” he said.

Can they keep working in the same company if they stay together?

Yes! If I’m the head of in-house legal for the entire publishing company in which Scarlet is one magazine, I’m probably not spending this much time on this floor! I think our paths don’t have to cross professionally as much as they did. Sutton and Richard could be much more careful about that.

The penultimate episode had some Trump digs in there, and this week had a strong sexual assault storyline. What’s it been like to work on a show that covers such topical stories?

It’s hard with a show like ours about a magazine, people existing in the media, not to throw those things in there — especially when we’re talking about Adina’s storyline. Or Kat and Adina’s storyline. Or in the finale, we’re getting the storyline about sexual assault. If you remember the Billy Bush tapes, thats what we’re talking about; it’s variations of that. I think that everybody really has to hold back as much as possible, given what’s happened in the state of the country and the social movements.

Whether it’s next season or ten seasons down the road, do you believe that Sutton and Richard are endgame?

It’s the only reason I wanted to do the show, because I thought that. The best part is, I hope that’s where we end up; that’s the story I want to be part of telling. I want to show the complexities of what it means to be in any relationship, whether there’s an age gap or professional-power gap, but that those things can be ignored, when it’s a good relationship. Initially there were versions where we did get back together, and we were like, ‘I love you, Oh My God, I want to be with you, I’ve made a mistake.’ But that doesn’t leave us anywhere to go.

What have you heard about a season two?

I think that we are getting ready to get a second season pick up. From what I’ve heard, the decision to whether it’s pick up worthy has never been a question. I think there’s some behind-the-scenes, house-keeping being done, and they can’t do the pickup until that happens. It has nothing to do with the cast, it’s all studio and network level, and the business level is being reworked.

