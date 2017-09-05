Sanaa Lathan Just Shaved Her Head & She Looks Beautiful — See Breathtaking Reveal

Wow! Sanaa Lathan shocked fans with a bold new look on Sept. 5! The ‘Nappily Ever After’ star shaved off all of her hair, and guess what? She looks hotter than ever! See the new ‘do, here.

Oh my gosh! It takes a strong woman to pull off a shaved head, so it fits Sanaa Lathan perfectly! The 45-year-old actress said goodbye to her luscious hair on Sept. 5. The new look is in preparation for her Netflix film Nappily Ever After, in which she’ll play the main character Violet. Of course, the head-shaving was necessary, since the “bad haircut” is what puts the story into motion, as Violet realizes her perfect life isn’t so perfect. Clearly Sanaa is fully committed to the role!

“I’m just doing my reveal,” said a freshly-shaven Sanaa on Instagram. She seems thrilled with her new look, petting her nearly-bald head and posing for the camera. “It’s all off. I feel like I’m so light I could just fly away,” she says, blowing a kiss. We must say, she looks stunning! The bare head puts the full spotlight on her face, from her impressive cheekbones to her beautiful eyes. So gorgeous! Click here for more celebs that shaved their heads.

It’s no wonder Sanaa is willing to go to extremes to play the role authentically. She is also a producer for the film adaptation of Trisha R. Thomas’ novel, so she’s definitely invested. However, she’s far from the first actress to go to this extreme for a role. In July, Kate Hudson made a similar choice. She buzzed off her lovely blonde locks for a new film shes working on with Sia. Millie Bobby Brown opted to shave for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, and Natalie Portman famously cut off her tresses for V for Vendetta. Going the extra mile has really paid off for these ladies, and we can’t wait to see how Sanaa does.

A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

