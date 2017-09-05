Will Prince William & Kate Middleton Name New Baby After Princess Diana?

Although Kate Middleton & Prince William only announced their baby news a day ago, we learned exclusively they already have an idea of what they want to name their 3rd child. Find out here if they’re honoring Princess Diana!

Kate Middleton, 35, and Prince William, 35, are SO excited for their third bundle of joy that they’re already picking out names for their little one — and so far they have a great list going. However, at least at this time, Diana is not a contender. “William and Kate have decided to wait until the baby is born before deciding on a name, but they do have a shortlist of possibilities,” a palace insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are favoring very traditional names, such as Phillip, or Andrew for a boy, and Elizabeth or Marguerite for a girl.” Click here to see adorable pics of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

As we previously reported, Kate and William don’t know yet if they’re having a boy or a girl. However, if they DO welcome another girl, we wouldn’t be surprised if they end up honoring William’s late mother Princess Diana in some way. After all, Princess Charlotte, 2, Kate and William’s youngest, is named after Diana as her full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Their oldest child, Prince George, 4, also has a traditional name as his full moniker is George Alexander Louis. No matter the name or sex though, Kate and William are just hoping for a “healthy baby.” And they’re also hoping Kate has a comfortable pregnancy!

“So far, fingers crossed, Kate hasn’t been struggling anywhere near as much with the debilitating morning sickness she previously suffered, so she’s hoping this pregnancy will be much easier and more enjoyable,” our source continued. That’s not to say Kate hasn’t had morning sickness at all though. In fact, Kensington Palace announced along with the pregnancy news on Sept. 4, that the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis gravidarum yet again — the extreme morning sickness she had when she was pregnant with both George and Charlotte.

Despite her morning sickness though, Kate, along with the entire royal fam, is over-the-moon about the newest addition’s impending arrival. “Meanwhile, the Queen [Elizabeth], and Prince Charles are thrilled at the news that there will be another addition to the family, as are the vast majority of the British public,” our insider added. “Both William and Kate are extremely popular, and with each new child they bring into the world it strengthens the future of the royal family yet further.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what names do you like best for the new royal baby? Do you think Kate and William will end up honoring Princess Diana in some way?