Can you tell Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran apart?! Take this quiz and find out if you know who is who based on small portions of their faces and bodies!

We’re pretty familiar with Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran, but at a quick first glance, it might not automatically be so easy to tell them apart. They’re both British, they both have red hair, and if you’re only looking at a portion of their face or body, it can sometimes be a bit tricky. But if you think you’re totally an expert on the differences between these hunky guys, then we’re putting you to the test in the quiz below. Click through the zoomed in photos of Ed and Harry and see if you can guess who is who!

Back in March, Harry actually had an encounter with some young fans who confused him for the “Shape of You” singer. While spending time with students from Francis Holland School, he was told by a 12-year-old girl that he looked just like Ed. “Are you the real Prince Harry?” she asked him. He hilariously replied, “Yes, the other one is Ed Sheeran.” Even Harry couldn’t help but crack up as he walked away, and he reportedly left the schoolgirls in a fit of giggles. In 2016, Margot Robbie also revealed that she had an awkward Ed/Harry mix-up at a Christmas party in 2015.

“I didn’t even know who [Harry] was,” she told The Sun of her encounter with the British royal. “I’d had a drink or drinks. I thought I was hanging out with Ed Sheeran. I was thinking, ‘Ed’s a really cool guy. I’m going to take some pictures with him.'” In another interview, the actress revealed that Harry got “really offended” when he learned of Margot’s mistake. Yikes! Take the quiz here and see if YOU know the difference!

HollywoodLifers, how did you do on the quiz? Do you think Harry and Ed look alike?