Meghan Markle Calls Prince Harry Her ‘Boyfriend’ — ‘We’re A Couple, We’re in Love’

Of course, the Suits actress and her prince, 32, stays pretty private when it comes to their relationship — for now. “We’re a couple, we’re in love,” she reiterated. “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

Close friend and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was also interviewed for the piece; when asked why she thinks Harry is so into Meghan, she says “She’s got warm elegance, though her style is hard to pin down. It’s classy and timeless. When you’re talking to her, you feel like you’re the only person on the planet. And it’s just wonderful to see her so in love.”

