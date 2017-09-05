Kit Harington: ‘GOT’ Star Smolders In Sexy News D&G Cologne Ad — See Pic

We’re going to be waiting a long time before the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ rolls around, Thankfully we’re going to be seeing plenty of Kit Harington in a new series of sexy D&G cologne ads. We’ve got the pics.

We’re so used to seeing Jon Snow covered up in layers of heavy clothing on Game of Thrones that it’s easy to forget what a sexy modern man Kit Harington is. The 30-year-old is the star of Dolce & Gabbana’s The One for Men cologne and hot damn does he look fine! He’s undressing us with his eyes as he stares into the camera while wearing dark suit with an unbuttoned collared white shirt. His tousled brown locks make us want to run our hands though his hair, and the brand says that he “reflects the playful charm, the self-confidence and the inborn appeal of the Dolce & Gabbana man.” Boy did they get that right!

The photo shoot took place in an open-air market in Naples, Italy to give the ad campaign an old-world feel. While Kit looks every inch the dapper guy of today, he’s surrounded by older men, one of who is clasping his hand tightly in a greeting. A baker with flour on his vest holds a white religious statue towards the actor, while the classic buildings in the Italian city can be seen in the background. Click here for pics of Kit and 10 other male celebs who bared their butts onscreen.

Kit had an absolute blast while filming the ad, as D&G shared a behind the scenes “making-of” video on Instagram. He can be seen walking through the streets while off camera a row of screaming female fans are shooting away with their smartphones. In the commercial for the fragrance, the GOT star mingles with a series of locals in a market square while cooks dance around him holding trays of pizzas above their heads. Unlike in the photo used for print ads, he’s smiling throughout, clapping along to music and taking in the sights and sounds of a bustling Italian marketplace. He even plants kisses on the cheeks of an elderly woman who greets him! Since it could be 2019 before GOT returns for its final season and we see Kit as Jon Snow again, we’ll definitely take this in the meantime.

