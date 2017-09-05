Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Disrespected’ By Sharon Osbourne — We ‘Should Uplift One Another’

Shots fired! Sharon Osbourne totally came after Kim Kardashian, bashing her claims about being a feminist and calling her a ‘ho.’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why the reality star is fuming at the diss.

The Talk panelist Sharon Osborne is never one to hold back her opinions, so when the 64-year-old was asked about Kim Kardashian and her feminist claims, she went to town on the reality star, calling her a ‘ho.’ The 36-year-old is completely enraged about the outrageous diss and why she decided to come at her so hard. “Kim is disappointed that Sharon would come after her the way she did this week. Kim feels that she is a feminist and that if Sharon was one too she would not have made those upsetting remarks. Kim feels that women should uplift one another not attack each other. Kim feels totally disrespected by Sharon and is surprised sne can’t recognize her talents as a successful marketing and businesswoman,” a source close to the KUWTK star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Sharon recently tore the mother of two a new one in a Sept. 2 interview with UK’s The Telegraph, referring how Kim and her sisters are known for posing nude, nearly nude or in racy bikini or lingerie shoots, claiming that they’re the antithesis of feminism. “Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism! Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress,” Sharon revealed. She even snarked “God bless them.”

To add insult to injury, she doubled down on her criticism of Kim in particular. “If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho,” Sharon said. “And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.” Whoa, that’s brutal! See Kim’s most infamous braless looks in pics.

Sharon was responding to comments made by Kim in the latest edition of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. While she once penned an essay on her website called “Why I don’t label myself a feminist,” she’s since changed her tune. “I said once before that I’m not really a feminist,” she told mag in their Sept. cover story. “But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist. To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”

Kim has just given Sharon more ammo to come at her, as she just shared a nude photo on Sept. 5 of her that is being included in fashion photographer pals Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott‘s new coffee-table photo book. She’s seen climbing in a tree wearing nothing but combat boots with her bare boobs completely visible. Oh well, she’s owning who she is!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Sharon that Kim constantly flaunting her body is anti-feminist?