Keke Wyatt Accuses Husband Of Wanting A Divorce After Cheating On Her While She’s 8 Mos Pregnant

Keke Wyatt revealed that her marriage is falling apart, all while she is 8 months pregnant. The R&B singer cried in an emotional video as she claimed that Michael Ford has asked her for a divorce.

Keke Wyatt, 35, just dropped a ton of news on her fans in an emotional social media video, which seems to have been deleted. However, fans quickly saved the video, where she claimed that her husband, Michael Ford, asked her for a divorce, after allegedly cheating. And, to make matters worse, Keke is 8 months pregnant and caring for her 8 other children, one of which is battling cancer. Watch the full video below, where you can also view the transcript.

“Want to know something America, when you 8 months pregnant and you got a child sick, in and out of the hospital, and your husband got the nerve to tell you that he wants a divorce, because he says that you’re an emotional wreck; he says that from the very beginning, ‘you never trusted me’ and all that kind of stuff. Yeah, telling other people, other women that ‘we’re getting a divorce’ and ‘if she calls,’ like what? I am so done with Michael Jamar. Ya’ll can have him and roast his ass. I don’t care.”

Back in June 2017, Keke revealed that her child was fighting cancer and that she would shave her head in solidarity, which she did. In a video on Instagram, she said, “Plz pray for my family… Haven’t really said to much about my personal life, But my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved. It hurts me so bad.” Keke, then encouraged fans to donate and pray for her family.

Keke Wyatt said y'all can have Michael Jamar. pic.twitter.com/RT2Kfpux9p — K a r i o. (@itsKARY_) September 5, 2017

Keke's sad post about her child, came just months after she announced that she was expecting, back in April 2017. Now, the former R&B Divas: Atlanta star, is 8 months pregnant. And, sadly enough, she may have to go through the rest of her pregnancy alone, if her claims about Ford are true. Ford has yet to speak out about Keke's video.

The singer has three other children from her previous marriage to Rahmat Morton.

