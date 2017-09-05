Kate Middleton’s Pregnancy Style — Her Best Looks From Her First Babies & What We Can Expect

Kate Middleton Pregnancy Style
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Royals visit the Princess Diana memorial garden, Kensington Gardens, London, UK - 30 Aug 2017
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during the commemorations at the Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery 100th Anniversary of Passchendaele - Third Battle of Ypres, Belgium - 31 Jul 2017 The Prince of Wales, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will receive The King and Queen of the Belgians at the entrance to the Commonwealth War Graves Commisionss Tyne Cot Cemetery. Also present will be Prime Minister Theresa May, Minister Steven Vandeput, Minister of Defence, representing the Belgian Prime Minister and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Vice-Chairman of The Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Their Royal Highnesses and Their Majesties will walk through the central aisle of the cemetery to the Cross of Sacrifice and Stone of Remembrance where the ceremony will take place. The Prince of Wales will give a reading during the ceremony and together with The King of the Belgians, His Royal Highness will lay a wreath on the Stone of Remembrance.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte visit Airbus Headquarters in Hamburg Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Germany - 21 Jul 2017
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits the Maritime Museum in Hamburg Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Germany - 21 Jul 2017 Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit Hamburg which is Germany's second largest city, and home to its largest harbour. It is known for its strong links to the UK, which go back to the Hanseatic League in the 13thcentury. The first stop for Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge will be the Maritime Museum on the bank of the river Elbe. Here Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate the joint UK-German year of science, which this year is focused on ocean View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Kate Middleton is pregnant with her third child and we can’t wait to see her fabulous maternity fashion! Let’s take a look back at her best looks while pregnant with George and Charlotte.

Kate Middleton, 35, is the cutest pregnant woman there ever was, and now we get to see her fabulous fashions while expecting again! The Duchess always looks impeccable — classically styled with sophistication and grace. With her first two children, we saw similar styles and patterns as her everyday wardrobe — florals and a-line shapes. These flattering dresses and coats look great whether you are pregnant or not! We also love that Kate doesn’t shy away from color! We also love guessing the sex of the baby based on her choices — she has worn baby blue and hot pink coats in the past!

Kate is very early on in her third pregnancy — probably only about 11 weeks along. She isn’t showing any signs of a bump yet. She stepped out in a flowing, floral number on August 30. That dress was reminiscent of something Princess Diana wore in 1981, and was clearly an homage to the People’s Princess on the 20th anniversary of her tragic death. Kate’s fashion choices always seem to have a reason behind them, and we can’t wait to see her fashion as her bump continues to grow! Look at the gallery attached above to see Kate’s past maternity looks!

Kensington Palace made the official announcement of Kate’s pregnancy on Twitter on September 4. “Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to follow Kate Middleton’s pregnancy style?