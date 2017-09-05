Kate Middleton’s Pregnancy Style — Her Best Looks From Her First Babies & What We Can Expect

Kate Middleton is pregnant with her third child and we can’t wait to see her fabulous maternity fashion! Let’s take a look back at her best looks while pregnant with George and Charlotte.

Kate Middleton, 35, is the cutest pregnant woman there ever was, and now we get to see her fabulous fashions while expecting again! The Duchess always looks impeccable — classically styled with sophistication and grace. With her first two children, we saw similar styles and patterns as her everyday wardrobe — florals and a-line shapes. These flattering dresses and coats look great whether you are pregnant or not! We also love that Kate doesn’t shy away from color! We also love guessing the sex of the baby based on her choices — she has worn baby blue and hot pink coats in the past!

Kate is very early on in her third pregnancy — probably only about 11 weeks along. She isn’t showing any signs of a bump yet. She stepped out in a flowing, floral number on August 30. That dress was reminiscent of something Princess Diana wore in 1981, and was clearly an homage to the People’s Princess on the 20th anniversary of her tragic death. Kate’s fashion choices always seem to have a reason behind them, and we can’t wait to see her fashion as her bump continues to grow! Look at the gallery attached above to see Kate’s past maternity looks!

Kensington Palace made the official announcement of Kate’s pregnancy on Twitter on September 4. “Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to follow Kate Middleton’s pregnancy style?