Justin Bieber’s Seriously Worried About Lil Wayne After Seizures: ‘I Have To Reach Out’

“Oh really? Damn.” Those were just the first three words that Justin Bieber, 23, uttered on Monday evening, Sept. 4, when TMZ caught him outside Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills and told him that Lil Wayne, 34, had suffered multiple seizures over the weekend. After TMZ told Justin that Lil Wayne suffered seizures as a result of allegedly drinking sizzurp, Justin said, “Man, I didn’t know. That’s my boy. I’m going to have to reach out to him.” Isn’t that so sweet? We can only imagine that Lil Wayne would love hearing from Justin. Being hospitalized is always scary, so hearing from a good friend would probably make Lil Wayne feel a little better. (Watch the video of Justin below!)

As we previously told you, Lil Wayne was rushed to Northwestern Memorial hospital in Chicago on Sept. 3 after suffering from a seizure, according to TMZ. Sadly, he was reportedly found unconscious in his hotel room at the Westin — multiple sources told the site that the rapper had at least one seizure at the hotel before he suffered from a second one once he arrived at the hospital. By late afternoon on Sunday, Lil Wayne’s team attempted to get him discharged from the hospital, but doctors advised against it. And fortunately so — this is obviously a serious matter, as this isn’t the first time the rapper has suffered from seizures.

Just over a year ago, in June 2016, Lil Wayne experienced a seizure during a flight, but refused treatment. Then, just one month later, he suffered another seizure moments before he was about to go on stage. And this all came after an incident in 2013, when he was admitted to the ICU, following multiple seizures. At the time, sources alleged that the rapper consumed a large amount “Sizzurp” — a codeine and cough syrup-based drink — prior to the incident. Then, the rapper said the seizures forced him to look at his life and he noticed he needed to make big changes in order to stay healthy moving forward. Lil Wayne has not yet released a a statement on the matter, but we hope he gets the help he seems to need.

