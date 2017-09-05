Julianne Hough’s Bikini-Clad Body Is Out Of This World — See The Sexy New Pics

Hot stuff! Julianne Hough showed off her toned and fit dancer’s body in super tiny bikini for a Labor Day trip to the beach. We’ve got the pics, right here.

With super hot temps stifling L.A. for Labor Day weekend, a trip to the beach to cool off in the ocean was in store for Julianne Hough, 29, and her NHL star hubby Brooks Laich, 34. The couple hit the waters off Manhattan Beach, CA on Sept. 4 and it was the perfect chance for the Dancing with the Stars judge to flaunt her tight and toned body. She looked sensational in a purple and white polka dot bikini with a one-shouldered top. It showed off her hard-earned abs and super fit dancer’s legs to absolute perfection.

The blonde beauty went makeup free for her beach outing, where she was seen splashing around in the water with her hunky husband of nearly two months. Brooks looked equally hot in a pair of colorful swim trunks as the two rode the waves while laughing and having a blast. Jules even made it a family affair, double dating with brother Derek Hough, 32, and his girlfriend Hayley Ebert.

So far he hasn’t been announced as a pro for the upcoming season of DWTS, though the official casting will be announced on Sept. 6. Derek didn’t look nearly as ripped as he does when competing on the show with his notoriously buff six-pack abs nowhere to be seen. Maybe he just wants to take a breather after serving as a judge on Jennifer Lopez‘ NBC competition show World of Dance all summer long. See more sexy celebrity beach bodies by clicking here.

Julianne is so head over heels for her new husband that she wrote the most touching tribute to him on Aug. 31. In an Instagram pic from their honeymoon, she captioned it, “I feel so lucky that our ‘real life’ is even better than ‘the honeymoon phase.’ I love that I get to wake up next to you every single day, and that we walk side by side in all we do. I love that my random thoughts throughout the day no longer revolve around the words me, or I, rather, we and us! Brooks, I look up to you as a human, as a friend, and as my husband. You encourage me to be the best version of myself and I hope I do the same for you. I love you.” Awww!

