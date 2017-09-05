Did Taylor Swift Just Confirm Her Anniversary With Joe Alwyn Is Next Month?

News about Taylor Swift’s relationship with Joe Alwyn didn’t break until May, but she may have just confirmed that they started dating months earlier. Could their one year anniversary actually be in OCTOBER?

You can learn a lot about someone based on the posts they ‘like’ on social media, and while Taylor Swift, 27, has yet to do any interviews or speak publicly since her comeback last month, she has been liking up a storm on Tumblr. Tay’s Twitter and Instagram activity remains pretty minimal, save for posts promoting her new music, but she seems to be spending a lot of time ‘liking’ fan posts on Tumblr…and a new one about her relationship with Joe Alwyn, 26, has everyone talking.

“The fact that Taylor and Joe have been dating longer than Selena [Gomez] and Abel [The Weeknd] blows my brains out,” one person wrote. A second responded, “And the fact that they could be celebrating their 1 year anniversary next month.” Taylor hit ‘like’ on this chain of comments, which has fans wondering if that’s confirmation that she started dating Joe in October. After all, when news of the relationship went public in May, fans dug into the archives and discovered that they both attended a Kings of Leon concert and after-party in Oct. 2016. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment.

Taylor and Joe have yet to be photographed together and have kept their relationship incredibly private in the months they’ve been together. However, there’s major speculation that her new song, “…Ready For It?,” is about the romance. Plus, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that Taylor is “crazy in love” with Joe. “Their relationship is very loving and nurturing,” our insider explained. “He’s very protective of her and has a really good, calming effect on her.” Awww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Taylor and Joe’s one year anniversary is next month already!?