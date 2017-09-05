Jennifer Lawrence Shows Cleavage In Stunning, Sheer Ball Gown In Venice

WOW. Jennifer Lawrence looked like royalty as she arrived at the premiere for her movie ‘Mother’ in Venice, Italy on Sept. 5 wearing a gorgeous ball gown with a sheer bodice.

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, just shut DOWN the red carpet, looking flawless at the Venice Film Festival. She looked magnificent and regal in a gorgeous ball gown with floral accents. The top was a deeply cut scoop-neck, with spaghetti straps. The sheer bodice left little to the imagination, as we saw the outline of her cleavage. Super sexy! Jennifer paired the ball gown with black platinum heels. Her makeup was centered around a sexy smokey eye. Her skin was dewy and her lips were natural and glossy. Her hair was pulled into a classic bun updo.

Earlier in the day, Jennifer wore a lace Giambattista Valli gown with a plunging V neckline. With that outfit, she wore her hair down, in loose waves. Both outfits were absolutely gorgeous and very feminine and flirty. We’ve missed Jennifer on the red carpet, but thanks to her movie Mother, she’ll be making the rounds and no doubt, be rocking a ton of amazing outfits!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Jennifer Lawrence’s sheer ball gown in Venice?