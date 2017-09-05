Kristin Cavallari Snaps Sexy Pic Of Naked Hubby Jay Cutler On A Nude Beach

Hey, Jay — nice butt! Kristin Cavallari did a little bragging on Instagram by posting a very sexy picture of her husband, Jay Cutler, completely naked — and now she’s explaining how the viral picture happened.

Kristin Cavallari, 30, is not afraid to show off the man of her dreams when she gets a chance to. Who is that man, you ask? Um, duh, it’s her husband, Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler, 34. In a new interview with TooFab, Kristin gushed over her husband and how she was really surprised that he let her post the sexy picture on Instagram during their vacation back in March. “We were in Tulum, which if you’ve never been its very romantic,” Kristin shared. “We were staying at this hotel and there was a nude beach, we didn’t know that going into it, but at the end of the trip we were just like, ‘Well, when in Rome!'”

“We were just, I don’t know, we were just being silly,” Kristin explained bashfully through giggles. The trip was clearly very special to Kristin and Jay, and she couldn’t stop blushing as she talked about it. “We had so much fun together and I was very surprised he let me post a picture of his butt — but he did!” Kristin seemed to have a good laugh over the picture and how much hype it caused at the time, agreeing with TooFab’s host that the picture went viral. “I think it’s great,” she said. You can see the naked picture of Jay below, and the obvious reasons why so many people shared it online.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Kristin posting the pic of Jay naked on Instagram? Comment below, let us know!