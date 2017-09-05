Chick-Fil-A Has An Awesome Free Breakfast Deal In September — Here’s How You Can Get It

Want free breakfast from Chick-fil-A? This month, you can get an entree from the fast food chain for FREE…and it’s super easy. Here’s what you have to do!

All you have to do to cash in on this free breakfast deal is download Chick-fil-A’s mobile app, which is called Chick-fil-A one. App users will be able to redeem a free breakfast entree throughout the month of September 2017, so you’ll have all month long to get the app and get your reward. However, you won’t get your full pick of the menu — the three orders up for redemption are the Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit (boneless breast of chicken on buttermilk biscuit), the Egg White Grill (grilled chicken breast, egg whites and American cheese on a multigrain English muffin) and the Hash Brown Scramble (tater tots, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese blended with Chick-fil-A nuggets or sausage).

“Treating customers to breakfast is our way of thanking them for dining with us, and is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to benefits of using our mobile app, Chick-fil-A One,” the restaurant’s manager of digital experience explained. “As you scan payment or order from the app, you earn your favorite free Chick-fil-A food, along with other perks throughout the year. The goal of the mobile app is to making dining at Chick-fil-A even more convenient.” By ordering in advance on the app, you can also bypass the line at Chick-fil-A.

This month, Chick-fil-A is also using its app to help with Hurricane Harvey relief. Users will be encouraged to donate money to the American Red Cross through the app, and the company will match every dollar up to $500,000. Better get to downloading that app, kids!

HollywoodLifers, will you be trying for free breakfast at Chick-Fil-A this month!?