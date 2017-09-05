Gwen Stefani Can’t Keep Her Eyes Off Blake Shelton As She Watches His Concert Backstage

They’re going strong! Following recent breakup rumors, Gwen Stefani proved her relationship with Blake Shelton is SO on by attending his Kentucky concert on Sept. 3 — and she looked so infatuated while watching him perform!

Blake Shelton, 40, performed in Kentucky on the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend…and Gwen Stefani, 47, looked like such a proud girlfriend while watching him from backstage. A fan in the crowd snapped a photo of the country superstar onstage, and Gwen is in the background looking on. It’s like she can’t take her eyes off of him! The 47-year-old didn’t share any of her own photos or videos on social media, but it’s such a relief to see that this relationship is going strong after breakup rumors surfaced in OK! magazine last week.

As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported before Labor Day Weekend, Blake was hoping that Gwen would come to Kentucky with him, as he wanted it to be the ultimate date night. “They’ve hardly had any alone time lately because they’ve been so insanely busy,” our source explained. “He just wants her to be there with him.” Looks like he got his wish! As for the split rumors? Another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY that Blake thinks they’re “ridiculous” and that the two are happier than ever and still totally in love.

It’s been just about two years since Blake and Gwen started dating following their respective divorces, and fans are anxiously waiting for them to take the next step in their relationship. However, Entertainment Tonight recently reported that, while the two discuss being “together forever,” they haven’t actually talked about getting married at any point. Things are just going so well the way they are right now…why change anything, right?!

