Gigi Hadid Makes Heartfelt Apology After ‘Racist’ Video Goes Viral: I Never Meant To Hurt Anyone

Gigi Hadid is under fire after a video of her surfaced, which Chinese fans are calling ‘racist’. After she was viciously called out, and told by fans that she ‘isn’t welcome in China,’ Gigi has reportedly released an emotional statement.

Although she’s used to working the catwalks, Gigi Hadid, 22, is walking on eggshells after a social media incident — she now explains was taken out of context — went viral. Last week, a video that her sister, Bella, 20, posted to social media months ago, picked up speed on the internet in China. The video, which Chinese fans have deemed “racist” and “insensitive,” shows Gigi at a dinner table where she holds what appears to be a “Buddha” cookie. Gigi then appears to squint with the object held to her face; an act Chinese fans accused Gigi of trying to impersonate the religious figure. [Watch the full video, here.]

Gigi has since released an apology, according to multiple reports which claim she wrote the lengthy statement on a Chinese social media platform titled, “Weibo”. Her alleged statement is as follows: “It hurts me to hurt anyone, and I want you all to know that it was never my intent to offend anyone through my actions and I sincerely apologize to those who were hurt or felt let down by me. I have the utmost respect and love for the people of China and cherish the incredible memories I have made while visiting in the past. I have learned to be very careful of how my actions can come off or be portrayed and I’m hopeful you’ll accept my apology. I hope to meet many of you and let you get to know me for me. I do not condone hurtful behavior and want people and fans of all backgrounds to know they are welcomed, loved and respected around me and by me.” The model reportedly released the statement in both Mandarin and English, as seen in the Tweet capture by a fan, below.

Bella Hadid has since removed the controversial video, which was originally posted in Feb. 2017. It’s unclear why the video has garnered such social media attention right now, specifically. However, it could be, because Gigi just released the news that she has been confirmed to walk in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show, slated to take place in Shanghai, China.

Gigi apologized in Chinese social media Weibo， but she didn't apologize in facebook and instagram, because she don't want you guys know it pic.twitter.com/CHGoRj0nSB — Gee Lean (@mr_jielin) September 2, 2017

As soon as word spread that Gigi would be in China for the highly anticipated show, that’s when some fans began to swarm her Instagram comments with hate and snake emojis. The model even received threats not to travel to China because of her “offensive” actions. However, the model clearly isn’t letting anything stop her from living her “dream” of walking in the iconic show.

Gigi just celebrated the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha [an Islamic religious celebration, also called, “Sacrifice Feast,” which honors Ibrahim’s [Abraham] willingness to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience to God’s command.], with her mother, Yolanda Hadid, boyfriend, Zayn Malik, 24, and his mother, Trisha.

