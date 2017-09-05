Did Joseline Hernandez Get New Butt Implants? Here’s What Fans Are Saying

Joseline Hernandez has been a part of a lot of controversy, but the latest is surrounding her booty! Fans are accusing her of getting implants in her bubbly butt. Do you think she went under the knife to get her noticeably bigger buns?

Whoa there! Joseline Hernandez, 30, was caught on video partying in a barely-there diamond dress on Sept. 4, and while her completely exposed nipples would be the usual headline for such a risque outfit, fans are focusing on something else: her massive booty! Her bubble butt is impossible to ignore in the sexy nightclub video. It even rivals stars known for their backsides like Nicki Minaj and Blac Chyna! While the Love & Hip Hop star is super fit and has always had great buns, fans are thinking there’s more to blame than just squats for the size of her derriere. They’re calling butt implants! Click here for more hot pics of Joseline.

“But don’t she got a fake ass tho?” said a wary fan on a workout video highlighting her booty. Others weren’t there to hate or judge, and sent their love and support. “Ass looking good girl,” said a loyal fan. There’s no denying that Joseline’s booty is big, but she’s been pushing her workout plan lately. Perhaps the reason we’re just noticing that it’s so plump is because her outfit showed everything off. In the hot videos, Stevie J’s baby mama is wearing lace panties, a diamond top with no bra, and a red fur stoll. It leaves NOTHING to the imagination and really puts her booty on display. So what do you think: implants or just good ol’ fashioned glute muscles? Watch the videos and make your choice:

A post shared by Joseline Hernandez Fan Page (@joselinehernandez360) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joseline got a fake butt? Let us know!