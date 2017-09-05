‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Dean Was Actually Right To Send Kristina Home

The drawn-out love triangle finally ended on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and I’m actually pretty thrilled with the ending — and Kristina should be too.

“I came to Paradise because I wanted to find someone that I wanted to spend my time with, and see the potential after it, and I was getting that in the beginning,” Kristina Schulman, 25, said on this week’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise during the rose ceremony. “As time went on, I felt I was not getting that in return. In my next relationship, I want to be valued. I want to be respected, and I want to be put first. To be with someone who admires me for who I am and sees the value in me. So that said, I cannot give out this rose tonight, and gentlemen, I want you to know that you’re all amazing, but I won’t be staying here, so I’ll be saying my goodbyes.”

Of course, she decided to leave because right before the rose ceremony, Dean Unglert told her he had finally made his choice — he wanted to pursue things with Danielle Lombard, instead of her. His mistake? He waited too long to tell her that. Kristina admitted that they had slept together just ten hours before he cozied up to Danielle in the pool, which honestly, isn’t okay. When she brought that up to him, he said he didn’t know that she could see them… but is that really the point? Yes, it was disrespectful to do it in front of her, but it was also disrespectful to just do it to begin with.

Sure, Dean and Kristina had a connection over their upbringings, but that didn’t mean they were a match. She was, as he stated, looking for something very serious, and they were clearly on different pages from day one. They got along well, but you have to remember how difficult it was for Dean to get to the next step with Rachel Lindsay. Kristina seemed to already be at that point just a few weeks into Paradise, and he didn’t seem to be anywhere close. So in the real world, it probably wouldn’t have worked anyways — she deserves someone, as she said, who’s ready to value her and give her what she wants and needs. And he should be with someone on his page. He literally posted a photo of he and Kristina on Instagram right after the episode aired, writing, “You were out of my league.”

Paradise is all about the opportunity to date new people and hopefully, find a match. Unfortunately for Kristina, he led her on while realizing he was falling for Danielle. So yes, he made a mistake by keeping Kristina around as long as he did. He said he had a hard time figuring out what he wanted, which is understandable, but while he was figuring it out, he shouldn’t have been hooking up with both girls. While he may regret letting Kristina go, I think Kristina will be happy with her decision to leave.

The finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs on Sept. 11 on ABC. HollywoodLifers, do you think Dean and Kristina actually could have worked?