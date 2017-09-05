‘AGT’: DaNell Daymon & Greater Works Breathtakingly Slay Aerosmith Classic & Fans Go Wild

An Aerosmith cover never sounded so heavenly! DaNell Daymon and his gospel choir Greater Works performed ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing’ on ‘AGT’ and the audience and judges went crazy with joy.

Have mercy! DaNell Daymon and his gospel choir Greater Works totally raised the roof on America’s Got Talent on Sept. 5, blowing away the judges and the audience with their uplifting cover of Aerosmith‘s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.” Before their breathtaking performance, the choir’s leader DaNell told his moving personal story of how his life hit rock bottom before finding faith and going on to found the group. He discovered that the man who raised him wasn’t his biological dad and then turned to substance abuse. He joined the Navy and said he found himself one day walking to the front of the ship, ready to jump off and end it all there, but something held him back. He went on to found Greater Works and it saved him. Thank goodness for everyone involved because their gorgeous rendition of the classic rock anthem completely slayed, and the wild response moved DaNell to tears!

Their soaring performance left the audience so shook they got a standing ovation followed by endless applause and all four judges were on their feet as well. It seemed like it took forever for the place to quiet down enough so that the judges could critique the choir. Simon Cowell, 57, said that the group is “the light and soul of the show” and that they get him “every time” they’re onstage. Heidi Klum, 44, said that Greater Works was “amazing” and made her feel amazing. Howie Mandel, 60, praised their song choices and told DaNell he wanted to adopt him!

Howie couldn’t contain how brilliant the performance was, tweeting “The energy in this room is INCREDIBLE. @ DanellD_GW did an amazing job # AGT.” He followed it up one minute later with a short video of him pointing at the audience still going nuts for Greater Works, writing “You guys better VOTE tonight! @ AGT,” making it clear who HIS favorite act of the night was. Greater Works managed to take out Heidi’s golden buzzer selection Angelina Green, 13, on Aug. 30 in the shocking last live elimination before the semi-finals. It came down to the judge’s votes and everyone but Heidi decided to save the choir.

