Bella Thorne, Bernice Burgos & More Stars Who Bare Their Butts: Who Ruled The Squat Pose?

2017 is the year of the booty! Stars like Bella Thorne, Bernice Burgos, Nicki Minaj, and many more are baring it all for the camera! They’ve given us a sneak peek at their workouts, twerk-outs and everything in between!

Booty, booty, and more booty! Hollywood’s hottest celebs aren’t afraid to put their behinds on display, especially on social media. Whether it’s their squat-filled workouts or their epic dancing sessions, Bella Thorne, 19, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and more sexy stars are all about showing their booties this year! Check out the hottest booty snaps from your favorite stars in our above gallery. Get ready for sultry bikinis, sweaty gym sessions, and more!

Bella Thorne is one of the most entertaining stars on social media. Why? — Well, the young actress isn’t afraid to be herself, while maybe sharing a bit too much sometimes. The outspoken star has treated us to her booty-poppin’ workouts [as seen below] and her dance sessions on both Instagram and Snapchat. In the below snap, Bella showed fans how she keeps her booty in shape with medicine ball squats. Per usual, Bella showed off her toned tummy, while she worked out. And, she’s never looked better!

And, we can’t forget about Kourtney! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star loves to document her intense workouts, where she’s always switching up her fitness routine. The mother of three — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2 — is a fan of all types of squats and jump-roping. Kourt, who rarely skips out on her workouts, is also an avid stair-master user. She hits the machine, which is great for toning and lifting the booty, on a regular basis, as seen in her social media posts. And, the gym isn’t the only place Kourt loves to show off her behind. Her Instagram page is filled with bikini snaps, where her toned figure is on display.

Another star who loves to show off her bootylicious workouts online is Bernice Burgos! The model is always letting fans in on her butt workouts and health tips. Although she doesn’t mind indulging on an ice cream cone once in a while, Bernice has mentioned that she doesn’t like to drink. She tries to live a healthy lifestyle, while building her booming brand. And, the sexy star frequently documents herself in the gym, where she doesn’t mind pumping some iron!

HollywoodLifers, which Hollywood babe is your favorite to watch on social media?