BTS Is Launching A K-Beauty Line & We Already Need Every Single Thing

BTS, the group of K-Pop cuties that we can’t get enough of, is coming out with their own beauty line just in time for their new album release. Here’s what we know so far!

Each member of BTS has the flawless skin of a baby angel, and now you, too, can achieve such perfection. the K-pop band has partnered with VT Cosmetics, a popular Korean beauty line, to create their own makeup and skincare collection. So, you know, take our money.

BTS will release their new album Love Yourself: ‘Her’ on Sept. 18, so it makes sense to tie in a beauty line, too. News of the collection began circulating in June, and it looks like we’ll finally be able to get our hands on the products soon, according to Digital Music News. While very little is known so far, the collection will reportedly drop early this fall. So cut back on those PSLs, because it will probably not be cheap. Also, pray for international shipping.

As for the products, a subcategory called BTS x VT Essence Sun Pact will feature seven exclusive sunscreen cushion compacts — one for each guy (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook.) No word on the makeup yet.

Anyway, now we just need a hair dye collection so we can copy Rap Mon’s iconic lavender locks from back in the day.

You can check out some fan pics of the rumored Sun Pacts here. Finally, we’ll leave you with this video of Jimin and V showing off sheet masks:

