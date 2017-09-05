Summer isn’t over for Ariel Winter just yet! The ‘Modern Family’ star put a lot of skin on display in an adorable crop top and daisy dukes ensemble on Labor Day, with her butt cheeks on full display in the teeny short shorts.

Ariel Winter, 19, has been criticized for wearing too-short shorts in the past, but she proved she’s totally above the body shamers by stepping out in one of her most most revealing looks yet on Sept. 4. The actress hit the grocery store with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, and she made sure to beat the L.A. heat by rocking high-waisted jean shorts and a skintight crop top. Since she went braless in the look, Ariel’s nipples were totally visible through the fabric, and the teeny daisy dukes revealed her full butt cheeks! She completed the look with her hair in a bun and a pair of cowboy boots.

In July, the Modern Family star took to Instagram to slam critics of her style, and she specifically focused on the comments people have made about her short shorts. “Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that i wear shorts and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts,” she ranted. “It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone.”

She’s also made it clear in the past that she’s a “normal girl” and shouldn’t be called a “whore” because she likes to show a little skin. “My shorts fit me,” she said. “And everything I’m doing is just fine. Please leave young women alone. We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays.” Amen!

