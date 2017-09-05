DWTS’ Anna Trebunskaya Gives Birth: Welcomes Second Child With BF Nevin Millan

Congrats are in order, as Dancing With The Stars’ Anna Trebunskaya just gave birth to a ‘beautiful, healthy baby boy!’ She and boyfriend Nevin Millan are ‘so excited’ and ‘grateful’. Isn’t that so cute?!

This is the best news ever! Dancing With The Stars dancer Anna Trebunskaya just gave birth to a “beautiful, healthy baby boy,” she revealed in a statement to Us Weekly. And obviously, we couldn’t be more thrilled for her and her boyfriend, Nevin Millan! “Nevin and I would like to announce the birth of our beautiful, healthy baby boy, Kaspyan Millan,” Anna, 36, said. “He was born Saturday, September 2, 2017, over the Labor Day weekend at our home via water birth. Mama, baby, and family are all doing great. We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect birth experience. We are all so excited to get to know the new addition to our family and so grateful and blessed for this lovely gift!”

OMG! Isn’t Kaspyan such an adorable name? It’s unique, which is why we love it so much. Anyway, the report goes on to say that little Kaspyan weighed 6 lbs. 14 oz., and measured 19.5 inches long when he was born, the couple revealed. And Kaspyan already has a big sister, as Anna also shares 3-year-old daughter Amalya with Nevin. We can only imagine how excited Amalya must be!

As we previously told you, Anna first revealed she was pregnant in March, when she shared a photo of her and Nevin holding a positive pregnancy test. “Well, it looks like @nevinmillan and I will be welcoming another #tinydancer or #littleartist into our family!” she captioned the Instagram pic. “Amalya is going to be a big sister!”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Anna’s rep for our own comment.

