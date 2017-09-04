Denis Shapovalov: What To Know About Hunky Canadian Tennis Star, 18, Who Wowed At US Open

Denis Shapovalov, 18, totally stunned at the 2017 US Open and not just because of what he can do with a racquet. Here’s what you need to know about the gorgeous Canadian tennis player who has been wowing fans!

1. Denis Shapovalov jumped from 143 to 69 in the world tennis rankings in just one month. At just 18 years old, Denis Shapovalov past the qualifiers to be featured in the 2017 US Open, and defeated well-known players like Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Kyle Edmund to make it all the way to the the fourth round. Though he lost to Pablo Carreno Busta in the end, his previous six-match unbeaten run pushed him up considerably in the rankings! Click here to see pics of last year’s U.S. Open.

2. He’s hoping he can make tennis more popular in Canada, where hockey is king. “I think that’s probably one of the proudest things,” he told Tennis World USA. “For me, like I said, my goal is to raise the level of Canadian tennis and just have more kids picking up a racquet instead of a hockey stick.” “I think I have definitely helped to do that, and hopefully, you know, I can keep doing it,” he continued. “I know a lot of people were tweeting towards me that don’t even follow tennis, and they’re starting to get into the sport, you know, because I have been doing well.”

3. He’s a Tel Aviv native. The tennis player was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, to Russian-Israeli citizens, with his father being Greek Orthodox Christian and his mother Jewish. His family moved from Israel to Canada before he turned one.

4. He had an impressive track record even before this year’s US Open. Denis won the 2016 Wimbledon junior singles title and the 2015 US Open junior doubles title along with Félix Auger-Aliassime. The teenager was also a semifinalist at the 2017 Canadian Open.

5. His mother played a big part in his tennis career. Denis started to play tennis under his mother, Tessa, when he was just 5 years old. She was a coach at a local club then and opened her own tennis club in Vaughan, Ontario named TessaTennis to give him a regular place to train. To this day she is coaching him, along with Canada’s Davis Cup captain Martin Laurendeau.

