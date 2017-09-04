Tiny Not Letting T.I. ‘Call All The Shots’ In Relationship Anymore — She’s ‘Feeling Her Power’

Who runs the world? Girls! Tiny is totally embracing her newfound independence and she’s not letting T.I. ‘call all the shots’ in their relationship anymore, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Tiny’s really ‘feeling her power!’

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, has been living it up to the fullest, no matter what’s going on between her and T.I., 36. She recently hit up an Atlanta-based club with her girlfriends including Blac Chyna, 29, so all her troubles seem miles away! Now, more than ever, Tiny is really starting to come into her own when it comes to her relationship with TIP. “The old Tiny would have been apologizing and begging him not to get upset after the Master P rumors but there’s a new one in town,” a friend of the Xscape singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She told him what was up and then went out and had fun with her friends. She’s still in love with TIP but she’s not letting him call all the shots anymore, she’s feeling her power and independence and loving it.” Click here to see Tiny’s sexiest bikini pics.

Master P also fully denied the swirling romance rumors, putting them to an end once and for all with a heartfelt social media post. “The lady that created this rumor stop it! The truth shall set you free! You owe everybody an apology. I gotta lot of respect for T.I. I wish him and his family nothing but the best,” the rap icon wrote on Aug. 29. Tiny didn’t personally respond to the wild allegations, but clearly she’s not losing sleep over them. She looked hot to trot while dancing with Chyna on Sept. 2, rocking a smoldering skin-tight bodysuit that hugged all the right places. The songstress certainly knows how to bring the heat and we can only imagine what TIP thought of her eye-catching ensemble.

As we previously reported, “T.I. can’t get enough of her sexy body and constantly tells her she’s never looked this good,” a source close to the couple tells HollywodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The whole process has breathed new life into their sex life and it’s been sizzling ever since. It’s honestly on another planet and TIP is loving it. Their renewed passion has breathed new life into their once fractured relationship.” Tiny filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, but they seemingly rekindled their romance with their recent PDA-filled trips to St. Lucia for her birthday and more! We’ll see what the future holds.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny and T.I. are meant to be? Tell us, below!