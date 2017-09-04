Sharon Osbourne Slams Kim Kardashian For Posing Nude — ‘You’re A Ho, Not A Feminist’

Beware the wrath of Sharon Osbourne. Ozzy’s better-half tore into Kim Kardashian’s habit of posing nude while claiming to be a feminist. To Sharon, Kim is nothing but a simple ‘ho!’ Yikes.

Well, don’t expect Kim Kardashian, 36, to appear on The Talk, not after what Sharon Osbourne, 64, said. The co-host of the daytime talk shore ripped into Kim, particularly how the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star claims to be a proud feminist while constantly filling her social media accounts with snaps of sexy pictures. “Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism!” Sharon said while speaking to The Telegraph, before tearing into Kim, Kylie Jenner, 20, and the rest of the Kardashian empire.

“Those girls live off their bodies,” Sharon said, “half of LA has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress. And listen: God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.” Whoa. No one can ever say Sharon doesn’t speak her mind.

Though, is it a bit hypocritical of Sharon to call Kim a “ho” for posing nude when Sharon actually defended Kim’s “right to bear?” In a now-famous photo, Kim uploaded a picture of her posing naked in front of a mirror on March 7, 2016. “When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL,” Kim captioned the photo (which featured strategically placed black censor bars.” Some celebs like Bette Midler, 71, and Chloe Grace Moretz, 20, attacked Kim, but Sharon seemingly defended Kim by posing “naked” herself. “[Kim] you inspired me! #liberated #thetalk.” Hmm.

Sharon slamming Kim’s sexy selfies comes right after the KUWTK star was dragged for releasing some heavily sexualized school supplies. Kim unveiled the Kimoji-theme line right before the new school year, including “Post Tit Notes” (of her breasts in a t-shirt) a Kim butt-shaped phone charger and a “frosted peach” USB drive. People tore into these NSFW school supplies, where Kim was literally profiting off of her sex appeal. It seems Sharon’s not the only one who’s livid over Kim’s overly sexualized behavior.

