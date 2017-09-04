Will Sansa Stark Die In Season 8 Of ‘Game Of Thrones’? Shocking Fan Theory Surfaces

Is Sansa Stark going to be the next character to fall in the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’?! A new theory is gathering steam among fans that predicts the Lady of Winterfell won’t survive the army of the dead!

Season 7 of Game of Thrones fulfilled so many wishes for fans! Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and his sinister sis Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) reunited as he begged for her help to fight the undead army marching south! Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) finally revealed Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) to be the true cause of the bad blood between the Lannisters and the Starks! And of course, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) consummated what is probably the most shipped relationship in TV history! However, all these moments seem to come at a cost. Before this show ends more beloved characters are likely to die and now a new fan theory is circulating that Sansa’s number might be up soon!

At the beginning, all of Ned Stark’s (Sean Bean) children were given direwolves. Since then, they’ve all either died or disappeared, but Lady, Sansa’s wolf died first. Lord Stark did it himself as punishment for Arya’s wolf’s attack on Joffrey (Jack Gleeson). As fans know, direwolves are not normal creatures. They’re magical like Dany’s dragons and their fate is inextricably linked to the individuals who raise them. Does Lady’s death early foretell that Sansa won’t live to see the White Walkers conquered? And, in George R. R. Martin‘s 1993 outline for his books (which was released in August) he did not plan for her live!

Also, consider where all the key players are when Season 8 would begin. Dany and Jon are sailing north to battle the undead army. Cersei has been abandoned at King’s Landing by Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), presumably to join the fight in the north. And the Night King and his undead his undead dragon Viserion have decimated the wall and are leading the march south. Will Jon and Dany arrive in time to fight them or will Sansa and Arya be the first line of defense against the Others?! Arya is clearly a fighter but Sansa is not! It’s a terrifying thought but, considering all the characters who’ve fallen, it sounds very possible!

