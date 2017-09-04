Why Prince Harry Is ‘Overjoyed’ That William & Kate Are Having Another Baby

Baby number 3 is on the way and, according to our insider, Prince Harry is thrilled to be an uncle all over again! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Unless you live under a rock somewhere, we’re betting you’ve heard the insanely exciting news that Prince William, 35, and Kate Middleton, 35, are pregnant with their third child! So exciting! While we desperately wait for more details on what is probably the biggest baby news of the year, we’re learning how other members of the family are reacting to the announcement. And, according to our source, no one is more thrilled than Prince Harry, 32, that Princess Charlotte, 2, and Prince George, 4, will soon have a younger sibling! Head here to check out some of George and Charlotte’s cutest moments!

“Harry is probably the happiest of all the royals that William and Kate are expecting again, he’s pretty much as overjoyed as the new parents-to-be themselves!” a palace insider shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As it stands right now, Harry is fifth in line for the throne, behind his father Charles, William, George and then Charlotte. But the new baby will push Harry even further down the line, making him sixth in line, and radically decreasing even further his chances of ever having to be King. Harry has always loved being ‘the spare’ behind William ‘the heir’, and he has no envy whatsoever that his brother will one day take over the duty of being King of England. Don’t get me wrong, Harry is very conscientious and respectful of his royal duties, and is aware of the privileges and lifestyle that his position affords him.”

Our insider went on to add that Harry enjoys his position in the family, especially as the lovable uncle, and doesn’t envy his brother’s weighty responsibilities when he is crowned king. “Harry is incredibly close to William, he loves and respects his brother more than any other person in the world, aside from his grandmother the Queen perhaps, but he also doesn’t envy William’s position. Being ‘the spare’ affords Harry so much more freedom in life, and allows him to live a markedly less pressurized life. Quite frankly, the more children that William and Kate have, the less pressure Harry is placed under—but, aside from that, he’s also an amazing uncle and is overjoyed that he will soon have another niece and nephew to spoil.” Our only question is: does this news have Harry and his gorgeous girlfriend Meghan Markle, 36, thinking more seriously about settling down?!

