La La Anthony Looks Hotter Than Ever While Going Commando In Black Dress — Tempting Carmelo?

La La Anthony doesn’t need a man – and from the looks of it, she doesn’t need anything under her dress. Carmelo Anthony’s estranged wife gave him a reason to miss her by going commando!

Though splitting from La La Anthony has been a nightmare for Carmelo Anthony, 33, his estranged wife gave him (and all her fans) something sweet to dream about when she posed in a sexy, black dress. In a shot uploaded to her Instagram, the 38-year-old actress, businesswoman, producer and New York Times best-selling author (seriously is there anything La La can’t do?) showed off her amazing figure, her long legs and – what looks to be – no underwear. Perhaps it was an illusion caused by the straps and buckles of the dress, but it appears that La La was wearing nothing underneath her clothes! “Sweet dreams,” she captioned the shot. Indeed!

Though Labor Day is the unofficial end of the summer, the “Summer of La La” is over when she says it’s over! During the season of hot weather, La La has cranked up the heat by flooding the ‘gram with one sizzling shot after another. From lounging poolside on a cruise ship to rocking one of the sexiest bikinis ever, La La has been living her best life. It appears she refuses to let her relationship drama ruin her mood, and has given Melo an eyeful of what he’s missing since they separated.

Oh, and Melo has definitely felt the heat. La La’s red-hot revenge body has her hubby “sweating,” a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Well, who could blame him after seeing those photos? With the NBA super couple splitting after rumors that he supposedly cheated on her, La La has been on a mission to remind her husband what he was risking by allegedly fooling around. Mission accomplished! Melo has gone wild over La LA, and the source says she’s gotten back her confidence, as she feels “so in control” now.

At this point, Melo is ready to make his dreams of reconciliation a reality. The New York Knicks star is ready, willing and able to do anything that would have La La take him back. In addition to undergoing couples counseling, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HillywoodLife.com that Melo has offered to renew his wedding vows to La La if they were to get back together. Carmelo seems to know he messed up – big time! – and he’s willing to get right with La La, no matter what it takes. He better hope for one more chance, or the closest he’ll ever get to his wife is checking out the sexy photos she posts online.

What do you think La La and Melo should do, HollywoodLifers? Do you think they should work on fixing their fractured marriage? Or do you think La La’s better off without him?