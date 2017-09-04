Kate Middleton Pregnant: 3rd Royal Baby On The Way For Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge

Another royal baby is coming! Kensington Palace has officially announced that Kate Middleton is pregnant with her & Prince William’s 3rd child, and we could NOT be more thrilled for the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge! This is SUCH exciting news for not only England, but the entire world.

Kate Middleton, 35, and Prince William, 35, are expecting again — and we can hardly contain our excitement! The HUGE news was announced via the Kensington Palace on Sept. 4, and we can only imagine how happy the entire royal family must be feeling right now! This means Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, get to have another little sibling — SO sweet!

George and Charlotte are expected to meet their little brother or sister next April or May! Kate and William wanted to announce the amazing news earlier, but she’s reportedly been dealing with severe morning sickness. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the exciting statement from Kensington Palace reads. The Queen is absolutely “delighted” and Prince Harry also revealed that he’s “very, very happy for them,” saying it’s “fantastic” that he’ll soon have another nephew or niece!

Kate and William have been vocal about wanting a large family. “We’ve only just had the second one. You never know what is going to happen in the future,” Prince William said back in 2015, soon after the birth of little Charlotte. Even sources reportedly close to the royals have seen this third pregnancy coming for a while now. “[They] want a third baby soon,” a family friend told Us Weekly back in September. We can’t believe that it’s FINALLY happening!

Even better, Kate is constantly surrounded by pregnancy rumors, which only makes this announcement even MORE exciting as it’s actually true! And one thing we’re definitely looking forward to with this pregnancy is the brunette beauty’s gorgeous maternity style. Kate always turns heads, but she especially knows how to dress a baby bump with elegance, class, and grace.

We seriously cannot wait to find out more about their bundle of joy and to follow Kate and William on this journey! Hopefully the third time’s the charm and this latest pregnancy isn’t as rough on Kate as her previous two have been.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how excited are you for another royal baby to join Kate and William’s adorable family?