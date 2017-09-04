Joseline Hernandez Flashes Nipples In Diamond Lingerie Top While Twerking To Her New Song

Forget money – someone better get Joseline Hernandez a bra! The ‘Puerto Rican Princess’ flashed her nipples while dancing in a club, making her booty shake to her new song, ‘Run Me My Money.’

Joseline Hernandez, 30, clearly has nothing to hide. In fact, the soon-to-be former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star let it all hang out while at the Halo Ultra Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia. Joseline was scheduled to host a party as part of Atlanta Labor Day Black Pride weekend, and she was clearly proud of her amazing body. The “Puerto Rican Princess” looked like a queen while shaking her moneymaker, wearing practically nothing but lingerie and a red fur stole. She was definitely feeling herself, especially when her brand new single, “Run Me My Money,” starting pumping throughout the club.

It’s not like Joseline is shy when it comes to showing off her breasts. When she released “Run Me My Money” on Aug. 6, she made sure the song had some eye-catching cover art. She went bra-less, posing with long black hair and not much else. The art for her other song, “Mi Cualto,” was even more risqué. Joseline posed topless, a massive chain pressed between her bare breasts. She did cover up her nipples with her hands, but that seemingly made it hotter.

Perhaps these tantalizing pictures are part of Joseline’s efforts to make her fans feel better? After all, she announced she was leaving Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta at the end of the show’s sixth season, saying she wanted a change in her life. It’s hard to feel like fans are going to miss out on seeing Joseline if she continues to pose in lingerie all over Instagram. Perhaps L&HH:A’s loss is her fan’s gain?

The one person who isn’t seeing more of Joseline is her ex, Stevie J. Supposedly, when the 45-year-old Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star went to see Joseline and their eight-month-old daughter, Bonnie Bella, Joseline refused to let him in. “I wasn’t able to see her,” Stevie J said on Instagram on Aug. 28. “[Joseline] wouldn’t open the door for me.” Stevie has been vocal with his allegations that Joseline has cut him out of Bonnie Bella’s life, wearing shirts with the words “Free Bonnie Bella” on the front. Hopefully, these two can work things out.

What do you think about Joseline practically going topless, HollywoodLifers? Do you love her lingerie outfit?