Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn’s Relationship ‘Extremely Strong’— She’s Crazy In Love

Taylor Swift, 27, caused quite a stir on Sept, 3 when she released another single off her upcoming album Reputation, “Ready For It,” a song that fans immediately began to connect with Tay’s new beau Joe Alwyn, 26. Lucky for fans, a source close to Tay has confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Joe was definitely the inspiration for the song, and in a very good way. The two have only been going steady for a short while, with the first reports of them dating arising in May, but it looks like he may already be the man she’s always wanted!

“Taylor draws a lot on her personal life for her music, so yeah, it’s pretty safe to say the song is about Joe,” the insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Their relationship is extremely strong and she’s crazy in love with him, and for once, she’s managed to keep it private and out of the media glare, which is definitely helping minimize any drama.” Oh, that is for sure, considering her previous relationships, with exes like Tom Hiddleston, 36, and Calvin Harris, 33, were totally public and covered constantly in the media. Click here to see pics of Tay’s old look versus her new persona.

“Taylor’s friends all love Joe,” the source continued. “He’s a great fit for Taylor, and their relationship is very loving and nurturing, plus he’s very protective of her, and has a really good calming effect on her. Everyone is really excited about them as a couple and it’s easy to imagine this relationship going from strength to strength, there’s no doubting that Joe really could be ‘the one.’” OMG, we would totally be so happy for the two of them if that turns out to be true!

